Man United snap up rivals’ highly-rated striker in deal worth up to £1.35m

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of highly-rated youth striker Charlie McNeil from arch-rivals and noisy neighbours Man City.

McNeil, 17, joined City’s academy six years ago and has since gone onto rack up a hugely impressive 600 goals at youth level, however, despite the youngster’s huge potential City look set to miss out on the young Englishman after reports emerge that rivals United are set to snap-up the 17-year-old.

According to Manchester Evening News McNeil has rejected a new deal at City after he found his opportunities with the club’s under-18s limited and has since gone onto agree terms with United.

Despite McNeil turning 17 earlier this week, United will still be forced to pay City a compensation fee, MEN claim that the two rivals have agreed an initial £750,000 which could rise to £1.35m with Pep Guardiola’s City also negotiating a future sell-on percentage.

McNeil looks set to become the fourth highly-rated youngster to be recruited by the Reds this summer after Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez have already made the switch to the Red’s highly-regarded youth academy headed by Nick Cox.