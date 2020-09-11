Medical soon: Chelsea close in on their new goalkeeper as transfer fee and personal terms agreed

The goalkeeping position was one of the biggest problems at Chelsea last season so everyone expected them to sign a new stopper this summer.

It’s taken longer than expected and it’s a surprise to see them go with Edouard Mendy rather than a big established name, but it’s very possible that no top class keepers were available this summer.

It’s been confirmed that Chelsea have finally agreed a transfer fee while personal terms have also been sorted, so the player is now on his way to London to complete his medical:

Edouard Mendy will be in London on next few hours – the deal is 100% done. Chelsea will consider a move for Declan Rice on following days but won’t pay €80m. West Ham insist they don’t want to sell Rice. Match on. Bakayoko is not in Lampard plans. ? #CFC #Chelsea #WHUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

It doesn’t sound like this will be done in time for their Premier League opener, but it’s impossible to see a situation where Kepa or Caballero play so well that they retain the number one spot going forward.

Mendy does have limited experience in the top flight so there’s no doubt that there’s an element of risk with this signing, but the fans will be hoping that he’s the answer to Frank Lampard’s goalkeeping situation.