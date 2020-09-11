Personal terms agreed: €5m rated Chelsea star could be on his way to Juventus as they look for a new striker

The whole situation with Olivier Giroud at Chelsea was an odd one, as he wasn’t getting into the team at all and it looked like he needed to leave to get into the France team for EURO 2020.

He didn’t get his exit in January and he even managed to force his way back into the Chelsea team, but the emergence of Tammy Abraham and the arrival of Timo Werner do suggest that his playing time will be limited this season.

He will be desperate to force his way into the France team for the EURO’s after they were rearranged, and it looks like he could be on his way to Juventus after personal terms were agreed:

Juve need a new striker after it emerged that Gonzalo Higuain was on his way to MLS, while this could also give him the chance to form a fascinating partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was famously on good terms with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid because of his unselfish style of play that created a lot of chances for him to score.

One man who isn’t on good terms with Benzema is Olivier Giroud, so this could give him a chance to get one over on his rival by being a more effective strike partner than he was.

Chelsea only want €5m to let him go so finances shouldn’t be an issue here, while you can also argue that it would make sense for everyone.