According to Empire of the Kop’s exclusive findings via Bild’s reliable Christian Falk, Liverpool are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria.

When Empire of the Kop quizzed Falk on any ‘Bundesliga bargains’ Jurgen Klopp’s side may be keen on, the reliable Bild reporter fired back with the defensive midfielder’s name.

Ronan Murphy reported a few months ago that the 23-year-old was valued at €50m, but Falk’s reference to the ace as a potential bargain will certainly come as a welcome boost to elite clubs.

Zakaria made 31 appearances across all competitions last season, chipping in with two goals and two assists, the ace’s solid displays helped Monchengladbach secure Champions League qualification.

Here’s what Christian Falk had to say on Liverpool’s interest in Zakaria:

“I know that Liverpool have their eyes on Zakaria from Mönchengladbach. This is a very talented player who will hit the market next year. A move to the Premier League is easy for him to imagine.”

Zakaria is the exactly the kind of versatile talent that could flourish under Klopp’s tutelage at Liverpool, the ace can also be called on in a traditional central midfield role or even as a makeshift centre-back.

As promising as the Switzerland international is, it’s not surprising to see Falk identify Zakaria as a potential target from next summer onwards due to Liverpool’s current options in the middle of the park.

Zakaria is very comfortable on the ball for a defensive midfielder, something that will no doubt appeal to top clubs in the near future.