Three confirmed: Man United confirm the signing of three exciting youngsters who will join the academy team

It’s tough to get excited about signing a youngster because it will take a few years for them to reach the first team level, but the signs are promising here.

Man United have officially confirmed the signing of three talented youngsters who will link up with the academy, and there’s a lot to like about each of their games:

MU confirm arrival of Marc Jurado (Barça), Alvaro Fernandez Carreras (Real Madrid) and Isak Hansen-Aaoren (Tromso) for academy. More investment into academy. See my GQ piece from yesterday for an explanation. And interview with 23s coach Neil Wood on The Athletic today. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 11, 2020

Jurado was highly regarded at Barcelona and he comes in with a reputation as an attacking full back with bags of pace, but he is only 16 so it’s hard to see him breaking through in the next couple of seasons.

Carreras is another full back who usually plays on the left hand side, but he is a year older and a report from The Metro indicated that he would also get the chance to train with the first team, so he could play a part sooner than expected.

Hansen-Aaoren is an interesting one because he’s only 16, but the attacking midfielder has already made some senior appearances for Tromso and he’s been a stand out for Norway at youth level too.

It will be a big surprise if any of them break into the team this season, but it’s certainly worth following their development over the next few years.