Video: Barcelona President Bartomeu is publicly jeered in his first appearance since the Lionel Messi situation

It’s strange to think that it looked like Lionel Messi was actually going to do the unthinkable and leave Barcelona for a couple of weeks.

He eventually backed down and things have gone back to normal, but it doesn’t look like the fans are ready to forgive the President yet after he was jeered and met with shouts of abuse in his first public appearance since the whole situation kicked off:

It’s fair to say that the fans are blaming the President rather than Messi for the whole mess, so it’s unlikely that he’ll be met with cheers and smiling faces any time soon.

