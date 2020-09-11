Video: Chelsea target Edouard Mendy leaves Rennes after talks with transfer close

French outlet TVR La Chaine have shared a clip of Chelsea transfer target Edouard Mendy leaving Rennes’ training ground following talks with the club this morning.

This comes just as reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that the Blues are close to completing the signature of the stopper, with the final decision now resting with Rennes’ president.

Frank Lampard’s in desperate need of a new goalkeeper following world-record man Kepa Arrizabalaga’s disastrous season for the Blues.

Mendy looks set to leave Rennes after just a season at the club, the Senegal international helped the side defy the odds and finish third in Ligue 1 last season.

Edouard Mendy and his advisors (probably agent) held a meeting with Rennes today and have left the building. He did not head for training and will not feature against Nimes on Sunday. Looks like a transfer to Chelsea is close to happening. https://t.co/os1WKbp6ab — Sripad (@falsewinger) September 11, 2020

The fact that Mendy didn’t take part in training – with his visit this morning solely regarding talks with the club – hints that there’s a serious development on the transfer front.

Mendy looks set to become Chelsea’s sixth arrival of the summer after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz.