Video: Former Arsenal striker Akpom produces an INCREDIBLE open goal miss for PAOK

Although Chuba Akpom has become a regular starter for PAOK since leaving Arsenal, he was mainly in the news after FIFA charged Arsenal for some of their actions surrounding a potential sell on fee.

Greek football only tends to make the news if something amazing or dreadful happens, and this miss definitely falls under the second category:

Pictures from Nova Sports

It’s tough to watch the first time because you actually cringe at the thought of him somehow missing the target from that position, but the reality is actually worse as he fails to make any connection with the ball at all.

PAOK went on to win the game so it all ended okay, but this is probably explains why he hasn’t been that prolific since leaving Arsenal.