Video: Jamie Carragher beautifully puts Gary Neville down as he talks about Leeds and their unpopularity

Leeds United FC
There may have been a fear that Sky Sports would be utterly devoid of banter after the dismissal of Charlie Nicholas, but Jamie Carragher has actually hit Gary Neville with a fairly decent put down today.

Although it’s not quite at the level of “you wouldn’t wear your glasses on TV in case you got slagged off”, Neville was talking about Leeds being a club who almost thrived on not being liked, and the former Liverpool man suggested that Neville would also be familiar with that feeling:

