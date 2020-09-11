Video: Mikel Arteta’s comments suggest Mesut Ozil is still part of his plans this season

Any decent coach can go out and buy a brand new team and bring some success to a club, but the best managers have always been able to get something out of the players who have been written off and don’t seem to fit in.

It’s well documented that Mesut Ozil earns a very good wage at Arsenal so they might as well find a way to use him while he’s there, so these recent comments from Mikel Arteta are certainly interesting:

Could Mesut Ozil be a surprise inclusion to face Fulham after Mikel Arteta's latest comments? pic.twitter.com/x4droDT0tZ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 11, 2020

It’s very possible that Arteta is just being polite and trying to play down the story here, but he also makes it sound like Ozil is just a regular part of the squad and he’s certainly not suggesting that he’s going to be frozen out this season.

The problem will be that Arteta sets his teams up to play as a unit which works hard for each other and Ozil does lack the work rate to carry out proper defensive instructions.

If Arteta can find a way to use Ozil successfully in the team then it will demonstrate that he really could be a top level manager, so from a neutral point of view it would be great to see him get a chance against Fulham to see if he fits in.