Video: Positive news for Arsenal fans as Mikel Arteta delivers an exciting transfer update

While Arsenal have done some good business so far this summer, they are still a few signings away from being able to consider themselves as title challengers.

The fear for the fans would be that they wouldn’t see any more incomings this summer, but these words from the manager suggest there is still a reason to be excited about possible signings this summer:

Some patience may be needed, but it sounds like Arsenal aren't finished in the transfer market yet pic.twitter.com/PxYiwImXQF — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 11, 2020

The main takeaway here is that although he admits that some parts of the team are bloated compared to others, there’s nothing to suggest that he has to sell a certain amount of players before others can come in.

You have to think he’s talking about the centre of defence when he talks about having too many players in one position, while the fans should be hoping for a new creative midfielder and a proper anchor man too.

He also talks about good and bad surprises when it comes to working with the squad he’s inherited so that’s likely a thinly veiled dig at Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil, but it’s clear that Arsenal aren’t done yet when it comes to signings this summer.