Arsenal rumours intensify as talented winger is left out of his game this weekend

Being left out of an important game when there’s no sign of an injury is usually a clear indication that a transfer could be coming, but this is an interesting case with a fairly unknown player.

While Arsenal are being heavily linked with some higher profile names, it still looks like they don’t have a lot of money to spend on transfers so they might have to take some risks on younger players.

Reports from France are suggesting that Dijon youngster Mounir Chouiar is being targeted by Arsenal and a couple of other Premier League clubs, so it’s interesting to see that he’s been left out this weekend:

Breaking | Mounir Chouiar not in Dijon's squad this weekend, L'Équipe claim that it is for transfer reasons as he is being targeted intensely by all of Leeds, Wolves & Arsenal. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 12, 2020

He’s been a regular for France at various youth levels and he can play on either flank, while he also enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season last year before the campaign was ended early.

It’s a name that might not register with a lot of fans and he could even be seen as a developmental signing, but it’s absolutely worth keeping an eye on his story next week to see if he does leave.