According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, only the ‘last deals’ remain as Arturo Vidal gears up to leave Barcelona on a free transfer to join Serie A giants Inter Milan.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Vidal is in the final year of his contract with Barcelona, with Romano claiming that an agreement will be reached to allow the ace to cut short his contract with the Catalan outfit.

Romano adds that the central midfielder will pen a two-year contract with Antonio Conte’s side, Vidal has experience in the Italian top-flight having played for Juventus for four years.

Barcelona hinted that an exit is close for the 33-year-old as the Chilean is not part of the squad that will face Gimnastic in a friendly tonight.

Last details to be completed then Arturo Vidal will join Inter as a free agent. The agreement is gonna be reached with Barcelona. Personal terms ok until June 2022. ??? @SkySport @DiMarzio #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 12, 2020

Barcelona’s embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League sparked the appointment of Ronald Koeman, with Vidal one of the experienced figures to leave as part of a rebuild.

Vidal started 22 of his 43 appearances for Barcelona this season, returning a decent contribution of eight goals and three assists.

The South American played a minimal role in the first-half of the season but won back his place as a regular starter at the turn of the year.

Vidal could offer Inter the experience they need to better challenge domestic powerhouses Juventus for the Serie A title in the upcoming season.