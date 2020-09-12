According to 90min, Chelsea have told starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi that he may be loaned out this season, with minutes set to be hard to come by following the Blues’ attacking signings this summer.

Frank Lampard’s side have bolstered their wide options this summer with the additions of wide playmaker Hakim Ziyech, all-around attacking threat Kai Havertz and prolific striker Timo Werner.

Hudson-Odoi broke into Chelsea’s senior squad at the end of the 17/18 season, with the talent seemingly an important first-team player from then on.

90min report that Lampard has been left ‘unimpressed’ by the 19-year-old’s ‘attitude’, as well as Hudson-Odoi’s displays in training, with the ace now told that a loan exit may be on the cards.

As per the Athletic (subscription required), the youngster earns a base salary of £120,000-a-week, which can rise up to a whopping £180k-a-week with bonuses.

Hudson-Odoi started just 13 of his 33 appearances across all competitions last season, with the ace contributing three goals and six assists.

The England international was fairly inconsistent last season, though 90min reiterate that Lampard and Chelsea still believe that the winger can be a key player in the long-term for the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi may have the chance to impress in Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Brighton as Ziyech is sidelined with a knee injury, a poor outing could raise even more question marks though.

With the ace only turning 20 years old in November, the Blues have time on their side in their plan to develop Hudson-Odoi, a loan move could well provide the regular first-team minutes he needs.