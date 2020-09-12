According to Spanish publication AS, Sergio Reguilon is hesitant to seal a transfer to Manchester United as it could block the defender’s dream of being an important player for boyhood club Real Madrid.

AS report that the left-back has a four-year contract offer on the table from the Red Devils, but the ace is now increasingly considering a second loan spell with Sevilla to keep alive his Los Blancos dream.

Reguilon was one of European football’s standout full-backs last season, the ace chipped in with three goals and five assists as Sevilla finished 4th in La Liga and won the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have certainly had the chance to cast a close eye on the Spaniard, as Reguilon played the full 90 minutes when Sevilla knocked United out of the Europa League last month.

This could be a real deal-changing blow for the Red Devils, especially after a move looked promising with the Mirror reporting via El Desmarque that Los Blancos would sanction a transfer without insisting on the inclusion of a buy-back option.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League season against Fulham Video: Kolasinac separates Arsenal stars Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah in heated pre-match clash Alan Shearer rates Chelsea and Man United chances of improving on last season

Reguilon is currently recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained in his debut for Spain’s senior team against Ukraine during the recent international break.

AS report that Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on the ace, but the option of spending another season with Sevilla appears to be growing on the ace.

Reguilon would still have the chance to test himself in the Champions League with the Andalusian outfit, as well as contending for a top four spot in La Liga, all whilst not risking his future dreams with Madrid.

AS report that the Red Devils would be willing to offer up to €30m for the full-back, but all of that won’t be enough if the ace doesn’t wish to leave Los Blancos permanently.

Fortunately, left-back isn’t exactly a glaring problem area for United with Luke Shaw and promising academy graduate Brandon Williams challenging each other for the starting spot.