According to Spanish publication AS, Juventus and Inter Milan both held talks with Marcelo to sound out a move for the long-serving Real Madrid star, but both clubs cannot afford the full-back’s wages.

AS report that for the first time in years Marcelo was actually ‘tempted’ by the proposals from Italy’s two biggest clubs, with the Brazilian now playing second-fiddle to big-money signing Ferland Mendy.

It’s added that the left-back’s annual salary stands at €8m, a figure that neither Juventus or Inter can take on at this moment in time.

Marcelo is clearly still an important figure at the club but the 32-year-old’s no longer a bonafide starter.

AS add that Marcelo – who has been with Los Blancos since January 2007 and has won 22 trophies – still has two years remaining on his contract with the La Liga champions.

Considering that Marcelo has played a key part in Madrid’s success over the last decade especially, making 509 appearances, we are confident that the club would grant the ace an exit if he so wished.