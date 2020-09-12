Menu

European giants express interest in Real Madrid star but can’t afford ace’s wages

Inter Milan
Posted by

According to Spanish publication AS, Juventus and Inter Milan both held talks with Marcelo to sound out a move for the long-serving Real Madrid star, but both clubs cannot afford the full-back’s wages.

AS report that for the first time in years Marcelo was actually ‘tempted’ by the proposals from Italy’s two biggest clubs, with the Brazilian now playing second-fiddle to big-money signing Ferland Mendy.

It’s added that the left-back’s annual salary stands at €8m, a figure that neither Juventus or Inter can take on at this moment in time.

Marcelo is clearly still an important figure at the club but the 32-year-old’s no longer a bonafide starter.

varane marcelo modric ramos real madrid

Marcelo is one of Real Madrid’s longest-serving players.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts season with a top corner stunner against Fulham
Video: Gabriel scores bullet header on Arsenal debut after lovely Willian corner vs Fulham
Video: Willian smashes free-kick against woodwork in Arsenal debut against Fulham

AS add that Marcelo – who has been with Los Blancos since January 2007 and has won 22 trophies – still has two years remaining on his contract with the La Liga champions.

Considering that Marcelo has played a key part in Madrid’s success over the last decade especially, making 509 appearances, we are confident that the club would grant the ace an exit if he so wished.

More Stories Marcelo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.