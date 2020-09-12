Frank Lampard dismisses N’Golo Kante exit claims and declares love for Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has dismissed speculation linking defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante away from Stamford Bridge claiming the Frenchman is a key part to his long-term plans and hailed ‘unique’ new signing Kai Havertz.

Kante, 29, has been with Chelsea since 2016 after he joined from Leicester City’s famous title winning side and has gone onto help win the Blues three major trophies including a Premier League title in 2017 and the Europa League trophy in 2018.

Despite Kante’s glowing career he has been subject to growing speculation that he could be set to join-up with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan after a report from the Guardian claimed the Nerazzurri has recently launched a bid for the midfielder.

Lampard has been quick to dismiss these reports after claiming that the 29-year-old holding midfielder is part of his long-term plans, speaking live on Radio5 Live as quoted by Metro the Englishman said: “I think pretty much every club in the world would want N’Golo Kante.

“I saw those reports as well. He’s an incredible player and I certainly don’t want to lose him, no.

“He’s fundamental to what I’m trying to do. We can obviously talk about the attacking players we have but someone like N’Golo and the work he does in midfield.”

“It was a difficult year for him last year because of the injuries.

“He came into the season with an injury and it was a domino effect through the year which he hasn’t had and was probably the culmination of game, game, game for himself so I’m really excited to have him fit.

“He looks fit and fresh at the moment so, no, he’s a big deal to me and of course I want to keep N’Golo.”

One player who Lampard will not want to see depart Stamford Bridge anytime soon is new-signing elite midfielder Kai Havertz.

Havertz, 21, joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer in an eye-watering £75.8m move, as per Sky Sports and has been hailed as a ‘unique’ talent by his manager, Lampard said: “I’ve loved him for a long time as a player since he came through.

“He’s a different player to what I was but, when it’s an attacking midfielder that scores goals, obviously I certainly sit up and take notice.

“His style is very unique, he’s 6’2’’ plus which is a great help in the modern day to have tall players in forward areas like that but the most important thing about him is his natural quality of receiving the ball and talent on the ball and calmness and quality and he arrives to score goals.”

“He brings a great versatility for us, he started as a No.8 arriving in the box, sometimes plays on the wing, can play as a false No.9 and he’s very comfortable and happy to play in all those positions.

‘Being able to bring players like him and Timo Werner into the squad brings us a lot more energy and speed into the team which is something we always want at the top level because those players make the difference.”