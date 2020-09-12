Gary Neville fears goalkeeping problems are on the horizon at Man United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has expressed his concerns over his old side’s current goalkeeping situation and feels both David De Gea and Dean Henderson competing for the number-one jersey will cause manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer problems.

Henderson, 23, has recently returned to the club after spending the last two seasons out on loan with Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United where he helped win the Blades promotion and guide them to a top half Premier League finish during the 2019-20 campaign.

The young Englishman recently signed a bumper new deal at Old Trafford which saw him extend his current deal to 2025 with a further one-year option, as per Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, De Gea, 29, who has been with the Reds since 2011 has endured a hard time in the last two seasons after patches of inconsistencies and poor errors have left fans and pundits alike questioning whether or not he is still the man to guide the Reds back to glory.

Both keepers will be competing against one another for the right to wear the number-one jersey at Old Trafford next season and former Reds right-back Neville feels it is a situation which will cause Solskjaer problems.

Speaking live on Sky Sports as quoted by Daily Mail Neville said: “This has got “problem” written all over it. The one area of the pitch where you need consistency and stability is your goalkeeper.

“You need to know who your No 1 is, you cannot be flip-flopping. It just does not work; I’ve never seen it work at any club or at international level.

“Where there is a decision to be made about two goalkeepers you have to pick your No 1, go with him and stick with him, even if there is a mistake.

“Once you take David de Gea out of the team and put Henderson in, you may as well forget about De Gea. That’s coming from my experiences at United.

“The period between Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar we had Ricardo, Fabien Barthez, Mark Bosnich, Roy Carroll, Tim Howard, Massimo Taibi, many goalkeepers over a five to six-year period and there was inconsistency that certainly didn’t help.”