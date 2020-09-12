Hodgson appears to shut down Zaha to Spurs rumours by claiming he wants to join a big Champions League club

It’s clear that we’ve reached the point where Wilfried Zaha has outgrown Crystal Palace, but you do wonder if he’s cut out for the elite level.

His failed stint at Old Trafford does go against him but that was many years ago, while everything is clearly built around him at Palace so there’s no way of knowing how he would handle being part of a bigger system if he goes to a new club.

The Sun claimed that Spurs were tracking the Palace star and he would clearly be a great addition for Jose Mourinho’s team, but a more recent report from The BBC appears to shut down those rumours.

The report claims that Zaha only wants to join a big club, while some of Roy Hodgson’s comments would rule out a move to Spurs too:

“I’m enjoying working with Wilf and I’m expecting him to know that we can’t let him go until someone comes in and wants to buy him.”

“The fact is that every transfer window I’ve been involved in Wilf has made noises that he would like to play for a club that plays in the Champions League.”

Spurs aren’t in the Champions League this season but it’s also hard to see any of those clubs making a move for him just now, so he might have to accept a move lower down the food chain if he does want to leave.

It also sounds like he’s going to cost a lot of money so it does make an exit look even more unlikely, but a possible move to Spurs doesn’t look possible after these comments.