According to Football Insider, Liverpool are working on tabling a bid for Watford star Ismaila Sarr in the January transfer window.

Football Insider claim that the Reds may lodge a ‘concerted bid’ for the 22-year-old at the mid-season point, with the Reds currently unwilling to meet the ace’s £40m price tag.

It’s added that Jurgen Klopp’s side have identified Sarr as someone that can act as an alternative option to the likes of superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The report claims that Liverpool see the Senegalese starlet as a ‘medium-term’ target, with the Premier League champions already having held talks with the Hornets regarding a move.

It’s no surprise that Watford are sticking firm to their £40m demands, they made the ace their club-record signing in a £30m move last summer, as per the Guardian.

Much has been made of Liverpool’s expected little transfer activity as a result of the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, so it seems a move for Sarr can only happen down the line and not right now.

Sarr experienced a difficult first-half of the season but then became the Hornets’ standout player, the Senegal international scored five goals and chipped in with six assists in 28 top-flight outings last term.

Sarr was actually the match-winner when Watford beat Liverpool and ended their hopes of finishing the league campaign unbeaten.

There’s as good a chance as any that he would settle in quickly at Anfield owing to his close relationship with Mane, which the superstar highlighted when he looked out for him last season in this lovely chat.

Given the promise that Sarr showed last season, Watford are in a solid negotiating position, a £10m profit could actually be seen as the side selling themselves short.

Sarr was not in Watford’s squad for their Championship opener against Middlesborough, which the Hornets won 1-0.