Liverpool reportedly strike deal to sign promising teammate of key star’s brother

According to Brazilian outlet GloboEsporte, Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign promising Fluminense goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga.

GloboEsporte claim that an official announcement is expected soon, with the Reds securing the ace for an initial fee of €1m, with the deal including a further €1m in add-ons and a 25% sell-on clause.

Marcelo hasn’t featured for the Brazilian outfit’s first-team, but has practiced with the senior squad, the ace will pen a three-year deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side – with the option for a further two.

Marcelo, who has been part of Brazil’s Under-17s squad, holds a German passport, meaning that the talent doesn’t have to wait until he turns 18 to officially move to Merseyside.

GloboEsporte report that Fluminense needs to raise funds hence the sale, the club also couldn’t justify offering the stopper a pay-rise considering that Marcelo is the side’s fourth-choice between the sticks.

The Echo’s Christopher Beesley also summed up the potential deal with a tweet:

I’m hearing from Brazil that Liverpool’s deal for Fluminense’s Marcelo was sealed today and should be confirmed soon. I’m told it’s €1m fee plus €1m in potential add ons and a 25% sell on clause. I’ve got an in-depth look at the young goalkeeper in the Echo this weekend. — Christopher Beesley (@CBeesleyEcho) September 11, 2020

Perhaps the most interesting part of the deal is that Marcelo could settle in fairly easily with the Reds because Fluminense’s first-choice, Muriel, is actually the older brother of Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

Here’s a picture of three together earlier this year:

? PHOTO | 18-year old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga alongside Alisson Becker & his brother Muriel. https://t.co/CXnleHMvco pic.twitter.com/aVvTgg9LuL — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 23, 2020

Alisson actually trained with Muriel during the winter break, Marcelo won’t have anything to worry about as he settles in with one of the world’s best goalkeepers on hand to get him integrated.

GloboEsporte add that Liverpool have also offered Marcelo’s family a house, as well as a job to the player’s father.

With Marcelo just 17, as well as the Premier League champions accepting a pretty heft 25% sell-on clause as part of the deal, it’s fair to assume that the talent could be Alisson’s long-term successor.