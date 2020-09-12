Man United may need to finally give up on Sancho after huge difference in valuations reported

It doesn’t matter who you support, I’m sure we can all agree that it would be best for everyone if the Jadon Sancho to Man United story reached a swift conclusion at some point soon.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with United for months now and there have been multiple contradictory reports about the status of negotiations, but it’s clear that nothing is close just now.

A report from The Daily Star via Mundo Deportivo has illustrated how far apart the two sides are in their negotiations, so it might be time to finally give up and move on.

They claim that Man United are still €30m away from matching Dortmund’s valuation of the star, which is too big a difference to overcome with a compromise or by trying to make the difference up with bonuses and add ons.

We’ve seen before that Man United try to drag things out in the hope that the other team will finally cave, but there’s nothing to suggest that’s going to work here.

There’s no sign that Dortmund need the money or that Sancho is going to do anything to force the move, while German sides always like to have their business sorted early so they will only grow more hostile in negotiations as things drag into the season.

The United fans will probably need to hope that the club have a decent back up plan here.