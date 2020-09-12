Medical today: Arsenal look set to bank £20m as ace edges closer to an exit

Emiliano Martinez was largely a forgotten man at Arsenal after spending years as a second or third choice keeper, but he did show everyone how good he can be with his performances last season.

Bernd Leno has now regained his fitness and the number one spot, so it was always going to be interesting to see what Arsenal would do.

Despite his performances last season he’s still very inexperienced and only has 15 Premier League appearances, so you have to think that getting £20m for him is good business from the club:

Yes. Emiliano Martinez is having his medical at #avfc this afternoon. Deal worth around £20m agreed with Arsenal. Martinez set to start Premier League opener against Sheff Utd #afc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 12, 2020

If the squad was complete and Arsenal had lots of money then they would probably want to keep him, but it’s clear that Leno is a top level keeper and this money can be reinvested back into the squad to improve them.

It’s also a good move for the keeper because he’s 28 years old and needs to play regularly, so this will give him the chance to play for a Premier League club.

As long as the medical goes well then the exit should be confirmed fairly soon, but he will go out with fond memories after his efforts in the FA Cup last season.