‘Never expected that midfield’ – These Liverpool fans react to Klopp’s lineup for opener against Leeds

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the Liverpool side that were defeated in the Community Shield against Arsenal as they start the defence of the Premier League title to Leeds this evening.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully fit and starts at at right-back.

The other two changes coming in the middle of the park and club captain Jordan Henderson and playmaker Naby Keita enter the fray for James Milner and defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Marcelo Bielsa is a King in Yorkshire after firing Leeds back into the top-flight after a 16-year hiatus and now faces the difficult task of potentially salvaging some points in their opener against the champions.

Take a look at how the Reds will line up below:

Here’s how we line up for our @premierleague opener ??#LIVLEE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2020

Take a look at Leeds’ starting eleven here.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Never expected that midfield at all tbh but looks good. — Eathen.. (@Eathen_1892) September 12, 2020

Interesting no Fabinho — HA! (@hide2k10) September 12, 2020

I’m low-key happy Fabinho was benched — Eworitse (@i_eworitse) September 12, 2020

Klopp actually starting keita — Adi (@LFCAdi_) September 12, 2020

Gini staying Im thinking now — Spennie 19 Times ? (@unrealxherdan) September 12, 2020

For God’s sake, are we trying to turn Brewster into a Sancho 2.0? Not even on the bench? Gotta be kidding me… — Splash Rogers®? (@JohnnyBeeGude) September 12, 2020

Again….our bench is missing a game changer…add a couple of injuries to the first team and our squad quality is greatly reduced!!! — Ian Mcclay (@MADDOG7965) September 12, 2020

Leaving Fabinho on the bench is quite surprising but against a meticulously prepared manager in Bielsa, a surprise omission like this could actually yield a massive impact.

The Reds will be firm favourites for tonight’s clash, it will be interesting to see whether relentless tactician Bielsa has conjured up a plan that will frustrate the Reds’ style.