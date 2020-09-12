Menu

‘Never expected that midfield’ – These Liverpool fans react to Klopp’s lineup for opener against Leeds

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the Liverpool side that were defeated in the Community Shield against Arsenal as they start the defence of the Premier League title to Leeds this evening.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fully fit and starts at at right-back.

The other two changes coming in the middle of the park and club captain Jordan Henderson and playmaker Naby Keita enter the fray for James Milner and defensive midfielder Fabinho.

Marcelo Bielsa is a King in Yorkshire after firing Leeds back into the top-flight after a 16-year hiatus and now faces the difficult task of potentially salvaging some points in their opener against the champions.

Take a look at how the Reds will line up below:

Take a look at Leeds’ starting eleven here.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Excellent example of VAR working well as Walker-Peter’s red card is reversed
Liverpool lining up January transfer window bid for attacking target
Arsenal fans will love this as Arteta explains why debut performance was so impressive

Leaving Fabinho on the bench is quite surprising but against a meticulously prepared manager in Bielsa, a surprise omission like this could actually yield a massive impact.

The Reds will be firm favourites for tonight’s clash, it will be interesting to see whether relentless tactician Bielsa has conjured up a plan that will frustrate the Reds’ style.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Marcelo Bielsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.