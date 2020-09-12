Brazilian outlet GloboEsporte report that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign promising Fluminense goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, with official confirmation of a transfer expected soon.

GloboEsporte claim the Reds will pay an initial fee of €1m for the 17-year-old, with the deal including a further €1m in add-ons and a 25% sell-on clause.

It’s added that goalkeeper Marcelo will pen a three-year deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the contract including the option of two further years.

Amid news of this imminent arrival for the Premier League champions, an image has actually surfaced, showing that Marcelo has actually trained alongside Alisson Becker before – earlier this year.

? PHOTO | 18-year old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga alongside Alisson Becker & his brother Muriel. https://t.co/CXnleHMvco pic.twitter.com/aVvTgg9LuL — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 23, 2020

Instead of a luxury holiday during the winter break, Alisson returned to his homeland of Brazil to train alongside older brother Muriel, as well as Marcelo.

As Marcelo and his family prepare to uproot their lives to Merseyside with the appeal of playing in Europe, it will certainly be nice to know that the youngster has a familiar face that can help him settle in.

Marcelo has never featured for Fluminense’s senior team, but GloboEsporte that the ace – who has been part of Brazil’s Under-17s squad – has trained with the first-team.