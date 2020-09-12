(Photo) ‘No problems’ – Dani Ceballos plays down pre-match scuffle with Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has already taken to his Instagram story to downplay the heated pre-match clash with teammate Eddie Nketiah.
As Arsenal’s substitutes trained ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League opener against Fulham, the duo squared off and had a shoving match after Ceballos turned in a heavy challenge on Nketiah.
The pair actually faced off twice, but the situation was brought to a halt when hard-man Sead Kolasinac and a coach were forced to intervene.
Ceballos has now posted a picture with Nketiah as the Gunners’ are leaving Craven Cottage following their 3-0 victory, captioning the image with ‘No problems here my brother.’
Mikel Arteta revealed after the match that he didn’t actually see the incident:
Mikel Arteta doesn't sound remotely bothered about the pre-match handbags between Ceballos and Nketiah pic.twitter.com/3NwvJlru7M
The thumbs up from Eddie all but confirms that there’s no longer any bad blood, undoubtedly a welcome boost for Mikel Arteta.