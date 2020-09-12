Rio Ferdinand lists the four positions Man United still need to bolster to become title challengers

Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has highlighted four positions that his old side need to bolster in this summer’s transfer window before they can become Premier League title challengers.

Ferdinand, now retired spent 12 years at Old Trafford in a glittering career which saw him win 19 major trophies including six Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

The legendary defender believes that in order for his former side to get back to the winning ways he once knew under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to bolster up for four positions including his old position at centre-back.

United have only made one summer addition so far after they signed former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek for a fee of £39m, as per Sky Sports and Ferdinand believes that will not be enough if the Reds are to mount a serious title charge this season.

United have been relentlessly linked with a whopping £108m move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but despite the intense speculation so far, the Reds have failed to make a break-through in their talks with the Black and Yellows.

Speaking live on Radio5 Live as quoted by Metro Ferdinand said: “Yeah, I would say definitely after Van de Beek they need probably – if they’re going to really compete – three or four.

Players that can go in and actually affect the first team, the first XI.

“And [Sergio] Reguilon we’re talking about, the lad at Sevilla who’s from Real Madrid, he was voted the best left-back in La Liga so really good credentials.

“Luke Shaw I think is unfortunate in terms of his injuries. He’s played games but then he hasn’t been able to sustain a full season without any injuries, which is disappointing.

“But listen, if I was looking at it and looking at the team, in the forward areas I think one or two additions. One definitely, maybe two, are needed that can come in and affect that first team and push people, if not start.

“And then I think a centre-back. That area, for me, is where there’s a lack of real, genuine pace and I think the best teams around at the moment have a player in one of the two players that play [at centre-back] in a four that has genuine pace normally.

“I think Liverpool are the team that’s dominated this season. The two centre-backs can be sat on the halfway line, they’re sitting there purring, waiting to be taken on in a foot race back to the goal and they back themselves.

“And with that, what that does as well, it’s not just about pace – knowing how to defend as well – but what that allows is more players to be able to go forward and pin the other team back in the opposing team’s third, which is, the way the game is played today, very critical.”