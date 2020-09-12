Solskjaer makes a decision over Harry Maguire’s future after a difficult summer for the captain

It’s starting to look like we will never really know the truth about what happened that night with Harry Maguire in Greece.

The Greek police and the authorities have shown no signs of backing down and they know it would be embarrassing if they were proved to be wrong, so they doubled down on the claims after his trial.

Maguire has also shown that he’s not going to say sorry or admit any guilt from his part, so it’s clear that he sees himself as completely innocent in the whole affair.

Gareth Southgate decided to drop him from the England squad in the wake of the court case, although a Man United teammate managed to take the heat off Maguire by providing a bigger scandal from the England camp.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a bit more time to assess the facts and make his own decision in this, and it’s clear that he’s going to stand by his captain going into the new season:

OGS has confirmed to MUTV that Harry Maguire will continue as @ManUtd captain. Says HM has handled difficult summer well. “I’ll be here to support him.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 12, 2020

Being the captain is mainly a ceremonial thing where the player will also be the player to represent the club off the pitch, so this does look like a clear sign of the manager believing Maguire’s version of events.

This should put an end to the matter, unless Man United end up drawing a Greek team in Europe…