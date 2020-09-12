Talks held: Arsenal hold talks about potential signing to replace imminent exit of FA Cup hero

Emiliano Martinez showed enough in his appearances last season to suggest he’s good enough to be a number 1 in the Premier League, but the presence of Bernd Leno means that’s not going to happen at Arsenal.

The Argentine keeper has been linked with a move for a few weeks now, and his exit is looking very close after it was reported that he was due to have his Aston Villa medical today ahead of the move happening.

Arsenal’s website lists Matt Macey as the only other goalkeeper apart from Leno in the senior squad, so you have to think that another senior will arrive as a back up to the German.

A report from 90min.com has indicated that Arsenal are now in active discussions with Brentford in a bid to sign their keeper David Raya, and it does sound like there’s a good chance of this deal happening.

Ideally Brentford would rather keep him but they are also willing to let him go if their asking price is met, but it’s not quite clear how much that would be at this point.

It’s even suggested that Arteta wants to have a new back up signed before Martinez is allowed to leave, so Aston Villa fans will hope this moves quickly to allow them to get their man.

Raya has looked good for Brentford but he does have his suspect moments so it’s hard to see him coming in as a challenger to Leno, but it would be interesting to see him get a chance to play at the highest level.