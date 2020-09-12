Menu

‘No creativity in midfield’ – These Arsenal fans react to Mikel Arteta’s lineup for opener vs Fulham

Arsenal have handed debuts to summer signings Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

Bernd Leno reclaims his spot in between the sticks amid news that backup and Emiliano Martinez will not travel with the squad, with the Guardian reporting that Aston Villa and Brighton are eyeing a transfer.

Arteta appears to be sticking with a 3-4-3/5-2-3 system, Gabriel, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney will the north London outfit’s three centre-backs.

Academy graduates Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles start as wing-backs.

The most surprising addition will be that of Mohamed Elneny, with the defensive midfielder – who spent last season out on loan – partnering Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

The Gunners’ attack is certainly fierce with Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette spearheading the side.

Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

There are some notable omissions from the matchday squad with promising defender William Saliba and out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil out.

Dani Ceballos – who is with Arsenal for a second loan spell – as well as club-record signing Nicolas Pepe have both been left on the bench.

Arteta’s men face a Fulham side that have sealed a spot back in the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Arsenal have the deadly sword to strike the Cottagers’ defence, the Gunners are firm favourites in this clash and supporters will be expecting the team to kick off the campaign on a high.

1 Comment

  1. akan says:
    September 12, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    The fans are correct that Arsenal lineup is seriously lacking in creativity.
    once again management prefer to select a team and play a system to suit the glaring inabilities of Xhaka.
    The fans will get bored of watching our goalkeeper getting more of the ball than the center forward

