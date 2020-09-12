‘No creativity in midfield’ – These Arsenal fans react to Mikel Arteta’s lineup for opener vs Fulham

Arsenal have handed debuts to summer signings Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

Bernd Leno reclaims his spot in between the sticks amid news that backup and Emiliano Martinez will not travel with the squad, with the Guardian reporting that Aston Villa and Brighton are eyeing a transfer.

Arteta appears to be sticking with a 3-4-3/5-2-3 system, Gabriel, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney will the north London outfit’s three centre-backs.

Academy graduates Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles start as wing-backs.

The most surprising addition will be that of Mohamed Elneny, with the defensive midfielder – who spent last season out on loan – partnering Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

The Gunners’ attack is certainly fierce with Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette spearheading the side.

Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup below:

? Team news for our first @PremierLeague game of the season… ?? @biel_m04 makes his first start

?? @RobHolding95 and @KieranTierney1 both in defence

?? There's also a debut for @WillianBorges88 #?? #FULARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2020

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Got absolutely no creativity in midfield why isn’t Ceballos playing — Arsenal for life (@Joe08654652) September 12, 2020

Getting some serious Emery vibes from this line up — Mat ?? (@guendouzx) September 12, 2020

Elneny over Ceballos? No Saliba. We better have Thomas Partey as a midfield option before this window closes — George ???? (@GeorgeOkello) September 12, 2020

What do we have to do to see ozil play again — Chidox (@Chidox2727) September 12, 2020

Why is Saliba not in the squad? — Quícksílver (@DashOfBellerin) September 12, 2020

Where is Saliba? — Etimbuk George (@Etiwils_Gee) September 12, 2020

Where is Saliba — sam (@afcsammm) September 12, 2020

There are some notable omissions from the matchday squad with promising defender William Saliba and out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil out.

Dani Ceballos – who is with Arsenal for a second loan spell – as well as club-record signing Nicolas Pepe have both been left on the bench.

Arteta’s men face a Fulham side that have sealed a spot back in the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Arsenal have the deadly sword to strike the Cottagers’ defence, the Gunners are firm favourites in this clash and supporters will be expecting the team to kick off the campaign on a high.