‘Too arrogant’ – Carragher’s immediate reaction to Van Dijk’s mistake for Liverpool vs Leeds

Jamie Carragher was extremely disappointed when Virgil van Dijk’s error allowed Leeds to make it 2-2 in this evening’s clash against Liverpool.

In the 30th minute of the tie, a ball was sent over the top, Van Dijk paid the price for attempting to flick the ball away on the edge of his own area as Patrick Bamford snatched the wayward clearance to score.

Liverpool legend Carragher, who works as a commentator and analyst for Sky Sports, immediately reacted with ‘that is too arrogant’ when watching a replay of the centre-back’s blunder.

Van Dijk has already endured the highs and lows in just the first-half of the encounter, with the Dutchman making it 2-1 earlier in the clash with a wonderful header.

?? "This could be 7-7! Van Dijk, that is too arrogant!" From hero to villain! Van Dijk nonchalantly tries to bring down an innocuous long ball but gifts it to Bamford! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVLEE here: https://t.co/phYFPLE2op

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/z3eE4imT9I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Mo Salah scores his second for Liverpool vs Leeds with wonderful finish Video: Bamford makes it 2-2 thanks to a horrific mistake from Virgil van Dijk Video: Virgil van Dijk scores towering header for Liverpool to make it 2-1 vs Leeds

Fortunately the defender’s mistake didn’t prove to be too costly as Mohamed Salah restored the Reds’ lead just minutes later with his second of the game.

Van Dijk’s uncharacteristic lapse of judgement also saw the stalwart achieve an unwanted feat.

There’s no doubt that supporters of Liverpool’s rivals will make the most out of this moment, but at the end of the day Van Dijk has proved that he’s one of the world’s best defenders over the last few years.

As surprising as this was, even the best of the best makes mistakes from time to time. Nothing should be taken away from Bamford either, he stayed alert and was rewarded for that with a goal.