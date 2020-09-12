Menu

Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League season against Fulham

Arsenal FC
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored the first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League season after his opener against newly promoted Fulham the lead.

Lacazette, 29, opened the scoring after just nine minutes down at Craven Cottage after he pounced on a loose ball right in front of Marek Rodák’s goal.

The French striker’s opening day heroics sees him become the first ever Premier League player to score the league’s first goal in two different seasons (2017).

Arsenal will be hoping they can kick-on from their quick-fire opener and become the first team in England’s top-flight this season to get three points on the board.

