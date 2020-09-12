Video: Bamford makes it 2-2 thanks to a horrific mistake from Virgil van Dijk

If there’s one defender in world football that you can always rely on then it would usually be Virgil van Dijk, but he’s had an absolute shocker here.

He doesn’t really deal with a long ball as he simply flicks it into the path of Patrick Bamford, who just manages to get it past the goalkeeper and levels the game for a second time:

?? "This could be 7-7! Van Dijk, that is too arrogant!" From hero to villain! Van Dijk nonchalantly tries to bring down an innocuous long ball but gifts it to Bamford! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures from RMC Sport

The game is absolutely benefiting from both defences having a nightmare, so hopefully there are still plenty more goals to come.