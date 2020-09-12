Video: Gabriel scores bullet header on Arsenal debut after lovely Willian corner vs Fulham

It took Arsenal just a couple of minutes to extend their lead against Fulham after the second-half resumed, with the Gunners scoring their second of the afternoon from a set-piece.
Centre-back Rob Holding showcased some fine skill in a surprise run to win the Gunners a corner, with Willian bagging the second assist of his debut outing with a pinpoint delivery from the right-flank.
Gabriel Magalhaes looked relentless and fired up as he rose highest to beat Michael Hector in the air before heading the ball into the back of the net.
Take a look at the Brazilian’s first goal for the Gunners below:
Gabriel gets a goal on his Arsenal debut ?
Willian with the assist too, new signings making the perfect start! pic.twitter.com/8CHxZpZeCU
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport.
Mikel Arteta will be over the moon with two of the club’s high-profile signings looking comfortable and making an instant impact on their debuts.