Video: Kolasinac separates Arsenal stars Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah in heated pre-match clash

As Arsenal’s substitutes were warming up ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League opener against Fulham, a shocking clash between Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos took place.

As the Gunners’ second-string took part in a rondo drill, Ceballos appeared to go in with a heavy challenge on Nketiah – much to the forward’s dismay.

Nketiah grabbed the Real Madrid loanee’s arm which sparked a shoving match, after a brief cooling down period the pair once again squared up to each other – with a coach forced to separate the duo.

Take a look at the surprising incident below:

You don't see this every day ? Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah got into a heated exchange during a pre-match training routine ? pic.twitter.com/u1qMPuZ8Ux — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020

Hard-man Sead Kolasinac stepped in to sort out the situation, with an Arsenal coach also intervening.