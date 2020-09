We all expected Leeds to play with plenty of attacking intent this season, and they’ve managed to bounce back from an early penalty against Liverpool to level the game.

Jack Harrison collected a long ball and managed to turn Alexander-Arnold inside out before nicking the ball past Joe Gomez and coming up with a fine finish to make it 1-1:

Pictures from Canal +

It looked like Liverpool were going to run away with this after their bright start, but we could have a game on our hands now