It was expected that this game might be quite entertaining, but both defences are just all over the place and you feel a goal could be coming at any moment.

Liverpool’s defence and midfield aren’t communicating at all and it means that any runner from deep is getting a lot of space in the box, and it was the turn of Klich to get on the scoresheet as his fine finish made it 3-3 as Leeds come from behind for the third time in the game:

Pictures from Canal +