Video: Liverpool fans will love this as Klopp beams with pride as he learns of Salah’s phenomenal record

The amount of media training in football means that press conferences tend to pass without much incident, but occasionally you’ll see a little flicker of human emotion.

Mo Salah’s hat trick today means he’s now got 50 goals in 63 home games which is a record bettered by one man – Alan Shearer, while it also means he’s now scored on the opening day of the season for times in a row.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about this in the press conference after the game today, and you can just see the pride beaming across his face as he learns these figures: