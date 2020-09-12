Video: Man United loanee Tahith Chong shows pace and composure to score a great goal for Werder Bremen

Tahith Chong was the type of player who would probably play a few times for Man United if he stayed at Old Trafford this season, but a loan spell should be the best thing for him just now.

He’s gone to Werder Bremen for the season where he should be an important player who plays in the vast majority of the games, so it’s interesting to see that he’s got off to a great start.

He shows the pace to burst past the defence and the composure to take a touch and simply picks his spot as he places it past the keeper and into the back of the net:

Pictures