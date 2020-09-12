Video: Mechelen’s Vranckx produces THE WORST MISS OF ALL TIME

For the rest of time it was widely assumed that Choupo-Moting’s miss for PSG would be the worst of all time, but we’ve somehow just seen a contender for the title.
The only thing that can go wrong here is the player managing to make a mess of controlling the ball, but he chests it nicely in front of him and looks poised to pop in into the back of the net…. and then this happened:
? | Wat een verschrikkelijke misser van Aster Vranckx! ?#KVMKVO pic.twitter.com/pdAAmUN1Ez
— Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) September 12, 2020