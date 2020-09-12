Menu

Video: Mo Salah completes hat-trick with crucial penalty that seals Liverpool win vs Leeds

As Leeds cleared away a dangerous cross in the 86th minute of tonight’s opener against Liverpool, club-recording signing Rodrigo had a debut to forget by giving a penalty that handed the Reds the 3 points.

The centre-forward recklessly hacked down defensive midfielder Fabinho, handing Jurgen Klopp’s side the ultimate bail out with the referee pointing to the spot.

Salah stepped up take his second penalty of the afternoon with a hat-trick and the game on the line, the Egyptian looked completely ice-cold as he sent Leeds’ keeper the wrong way.

Salah tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a powerful spot-kick.

Take a look at the wide forward’s third of the night below:

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+.

This was Premier League football at its best, credit to both teams.

