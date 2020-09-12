Menu

Video: Mo Salah scores his second for Liverpool vs Leeds with wonderful finish

In the 32nd minute of Liverpool’s clash against Leeds United, the Reds once again restored their lead thanks to superstar Mohamed Salah bagging his second of the game.

The Egyptian superstar opened the scoring early on with a powerful penalty and the ace once again showed his frightening shot power after Andy Robertson floated a free-kick into the box.

Leeds headed the cross away but Salah expertly controlled the clearance with his right before lining up a thunderous strike with his favoured left-foot – which hammered into the roof of the net.

Take a look at Salah’s second of the evening below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

This has proved to be a thrilling encounter between two sides that were dominant last season, what a treat for the fans on opening day.

