Video: Mohamed Salah scores thunderous penalty to fire Liverpool ahead vs Leeds

In just the third minute of Leeds’ first Premier League tie in 16 years, the Yorkshire outfit are behind after conceding a penalty to Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah picked up the ball in the box before wheeling away from his man, the winger let off a strike towards goal, which struck the arm of Robin Koch – on the centre-back’s debut no less.
The referee quickly pointed to the spot, Salah used a powerful long run-up before smashing the ball into the back of the net.
Take a look at the Egyptian superstar’s spot-kick and the incident leading to it below:
Welcome back to the Premier League, #LUFC!
It's the worst possible start as Salah gives #LFC the lead from the spot.
Was it a penalty for handball? ?
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #LIVLEE here: https://t.co/phYFPLE2op
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/fEtezJPhNX
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports.
This start is about as perfect as Jurgen Klopp’s side can get.