Video: Ousmane Dembele scores in Barcelona friendly after clever Pedri dummy

Barcelona had the lead just five minutes into their pre-season friendly against Gimnastic thanks to returning injury-prone star Ousmane Dembele.

Full-back Sergio Roberto played the ball into starlet Pedri’s path and the ace showed his X-factor by pulling off a clever dummy, leaving the ball to run free towards Dembele.

The Frenchman bobbled the ball past the Gimnastic defender before poking it into the back of the net past the rushing goalkeeper.

Pictures from Barcelona TV.

Barcelona showed their attacking class with the silky way that the ball was played into the centre of the box, props to Dembele for being on hand to capitalise.

The Catalan outfit don’t start their new campaign until the end of the month, as a result of their progress (touch subject) in the Champions League.