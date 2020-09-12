Menu

Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts season with a top corner stunner against Fulham

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s main-main Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started the 2020-21 season with a bang after beautifully curling a stunner into the top-right corner of Fulham’s goal to make it 3-0 Arsenal.

READ MORE:Video: Gabriel scores bullet header on Arsenal debut after lovely Willian corner vs Fulham

Aubameyang, 31, is set to extend his current Gunners deal with an official announcement expected to come soon and after what he has just produced in his side’s Premier League opener against Fulham it’s not hard to see why the club are so keen to retain his services.

After new-signing Willian pinged a perfect ball out wide, the Gabonese striker curled the ball home with an inch-perfect effort. The assist is also Willian’s third of the game. Not bad.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gabriel scores bullet header on Arsenal debut after lovely Willian corner vs Fulham
Video: Willian smashes free-kick against woodwork in Arsenal debut against Fulham
Barcelona midfielder close to agreeing free transfer move to European giants

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.