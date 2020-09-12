Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts season with a top corner stunner against Fulham

Arsenal’s main-main Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started the 2020-21 season with a bang after beautifully curling a stunner into the top-right corner of Fulham’s goal to make it 3-0 Arsenal.

Aubameyang, 31, is set to extend his current Gunners deal with an official announcement expected to come soon and after what he has just produced in his side’s Premier League opener against Fulham it’s not hard to see why the club are so keen to retain his services.

After new-signing Willian pinged a perfect ball out wide, the Gabonese striker curled the ball home with an inch-perfect effort. The assist is also Willian’s third of the game. Not bad.

Another great team goal for Mikel Arteta’s @Arsenal ? Passing from front to back, captain Aubameyang with a sublime finish ? pic.twitter.com/732lVRDbJG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport