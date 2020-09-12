Menu

Video: Rob Holding’s amazing kick-ups run for Arsenal led to Gabriel’s goal

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
This will probably get lost because it only led to the corner that produced Arsenal’s second goal at Fulham today, but Rob Holding popped up in the hole to produce a piece of play that any number 10 would be proud of.

He takes three players out of the game with a great touch and some keepy-ups as he drives at the Fulham back four, before releasing Lacazette into the channel with a perfectly weighted through ball:

Pictures from BT Sport

Unfortunately the Frenchman’s touch lets him down or we could be talking about a direct assist here, but it all worked out perfectly as Gabriel scored from the resulting corner.

