Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold escapes own-goal misery for Liverpool after Leeds offside call

In the 57th minute of Liverpool’s thrilling encounter against Leeds United, boyhood Red Trent Alexander-Arnold put the ball into his own net but was luckily saved by an offside call.
Jack Harrison lobbed the ball over Alisson Becker after a long-ball over the top, Alexander-Arnold chased down the effort and his attempt head it away went wayward as the ball hit the back of the net.
Thankfully the officials were on hand to almost instantly save Alexander-Arnold from a horrible moment as the linesman raised his flag to rightfully rule that Harrison was well offside.
Supporters of Liverpool’s rivals were all set to have a field day with this moment.