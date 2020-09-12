Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk scores towering header for Liverpool to make it 2-1 vs Leeds

In the 19th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Leeds, Jurgen Klopp’s side were back in the lead after a stunning header from Virgil van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah handed the Reds an early opener before Leeds ace Jack Harrison bagged an absolute beauty after a wonderful pass from England international Kalvin Phillips.

Left-back Andy Robertson floated in a corner and Van Dijk showed his relentless power as he charged from deep in the box to score a bullet header from six-yards out.

Van Dijk’s header was so powerful that Leeds stopper Illan Meslier actually caught the ball – but it had already crossed the line.

Take a look at the stalwart’s header below:

Pictures from Sky Sports.

What a game we’ve got on our hands here…

