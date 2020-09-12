Video: Virgil van Dijk scores towering header for Liverpool to make it 2-1 vs Leeds

In the 19th minute of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Leeds, Jurgen Klopp’s side were back in the lead after a stunning header from Virgil van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah handed the Reds an early opener before Leeds ace Jack Harrison bagged an absolute beauty after a wonderful pass from England international Kalvin Phillips.

Left-back Andy Robertson floated in a corner and Van Dijk showed his relentless power as he charged from deep in the box to score a bullet header from six-yards out.

Van Dijk’s header was so powerful that Leeds stopper Illan Meslier actually caught the ball – but it had already crossed the line.

Take a look at the stalwart’s header below:

#LFC retake the lead! ? Van Dijk gets the run on Koch before leaping to meet Robertson's corner! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVLEE here: https://t.co/phYFPLE2op

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/errzMoR2ky — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News “I can’t believe that” – Even Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool were gifted a soft penalty vs Leeds Video: Leeds hit back against Liverpool as Harrison beats Alexander-Arnold and Gomez to score a fine goal Video: Mohamed Salah scores thunderous penalty to fire Liverpool ahead vs Leeds

What a game we’ve got on our hands here…