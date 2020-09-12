Video: Willian smashes free-kick against woodwork in Arsenal debut against Fulham

Arsenal new signing Willian came so close to opening his Gunners account on his debut against Fulham when his first-half dead ball effort crashed against the post.

Willian, 32, joined Arsenal from arch-rivals Chelsea earlier this summer when he joined on a free transfer and signed a three-year deal at the Emirates, as per Sky Sports.

During his debut for his new side, the Brazilian had the perfect oppotunity to kick-start his Gunners career after a free-kick presented itself right on the edge of Fulham’s area.

Despite a stunning effort, the woodwork came to Marek Rodák’s rescue and denied Willian a dream debut.

? Fulham vs Arsenal | Willian free kick effort!!! #FULARS pic.twitter.com/7j6lTbAoaV — ?? D9INE FOOTBALL ELITE (@D9INE_ELITE_) September 12, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport