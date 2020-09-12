Menu

Video: Willian smashes free-kick against woodwork in Arsenal debut against Fulham

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal new signing Willian came so close to opening his Gunners account on his debut against Fulham when his first-half dead ball effort crashed against the post.

READ MORE:Video: Kolasinac separates Arsenal stars Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah in heated pre-match clash

Willian, 32, joined Arsenal from arch-rivals Chelsea earlier this summer when he joined on a free transfer and signed a three-year deal at the Emirates, as per Sky Sports.

During his debut for his new side, the Brazilian had the perfect oppotunity to kick-start his Gunners career after a free-kick presented itself right on the edge of Fulham’s area.

Despite a stunning effort, the woodwork came to Marek Rodák’s rescue and denied Willian a dream debut.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona midfielder close to agreeing free transfer move to European giants
Defender having doubts on Man United transfer as it could block career dream
Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League season against Fulham

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.