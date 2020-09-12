“Would take us to the next level” – These Arsenal fans urge Arteta to sign Partey despite impressive performance from outcast

It’s a curious thing when an outcast suddenly gets a chance in the team, because it’s never clear if they are getting a proper chance to prove themselves or if it’s purely an attempt to put them in the shop window.

Mohamed Elneny was largely a forgotten man at Arsenal so it was a surprise to see him start against Fulham today, but he’s had a good game as Arsenal look like winning easily.

His performance will prompt speculation over the next few days about his own future, but also Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey who’s been heavily linked in recent weeks.

The Express reported that Arsenal still want to sign the Atleti midfielder and it does look like he’s been a key target for Arteta all summer, but this performance from Elneny must’ve impressed him.

There’s been plenty of chat on Twitter from the fans about his performance and it seems the general view is that he’s done well, but Arsenal should still be looking to upgrade the position with the signing of Partey:

Elneny has been decent but Partey would take us to the next level — KYArsenal (@ky_arsenal) September 12, 2020

Aouar and Partey take our midfield to CL level. Add Ceballos to that too. Elneny would be a decent squad option that’s all — name cannot be blank (@ManLikeK_) September 12, 2020

Elneny has been phenomenal, but with that being said Arsenal do need Partey though. — Genghis' Demon Dog of War. (@tumelo_senne) September 12, 2020

Elneny has been very impressive. But still Partey for come — Agyenim-Boateng. (@agyenim_I3) September 12, 2020

Imagine Partey/Ceballos ball progression instead of Elneny. — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) September 12, 2020

Elneny just needs more stamina. Looks like a solid squad player now. Willian was a piece of astute business from Arteta. Gabriel is here for the long, longterm. We still need Partey. — Chris (@Prixxus) September 12, 2020

Elneny’s performance is still a win/win situation for Arsenal because at least they know he can be relied upon as a squad player, while this performance could also help them sell him for a decent fee and put that money towards an upgrade.